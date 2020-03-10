A 16year old boy has been sentenced to do community service work over theft of a mobile phone and Shs1 million from a pedestrian.

The juvenile offender has been sentenced by City Hall Court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise after he pleaded guilty to the offence and prayed for a lenient sentence.

The juvenile also promised the magistrate that he will never steal again in case he is given a chance to go back to the community.

Prosecution’s Viola Tusingwire said the juvenile and others still at large committed the offence on February 15th 2020 at Bukoto in Kampala.

The stolen phone and cash were belonging to one Brenda Namara.