By Shamim Nateebwa

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has canceled his Buddu and Kakuuto visits over public health concerns and restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing the press at Bulange Mengo Buganda’s premier Charles Peter Mayiga, said new dates for the visits shall be announced.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

In mainland China, where the Covid 19 outbreak originated, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.