By Shamim Nateebwa

Activities to celebrate the birthday of the Kabaka of Buganda have been cancelled in order to protect the public from the threat of coronavirus.

The Buganda Kingdom premier, Charles Peter Mayiga says the key event which was the Kabaka’s birthday run has now been cancelled.

The run was due on 5th, April 2020.

Mayiga says the run was cancelled because it attracts a huge number of people and that it might become hard to enforce safety measures against the deadly coronavirus.

He has however asked the people of Buganda to cheer up the king as he celebrates his birthday on 13th, April 2020 by posting for him messages on social media.