By Robert Muhereza

Kabale district authorities have formed committees to help in identifying cases of suspected Corona virus in communities and provide guidance and counseling services to the affected families.

The corona virus task force headed by the Kabale Resident District Commissioner Darius Nandinda assisted by the Kabale district LCV chairman Patrick Besigye Keihwa formed the surveillance, case management, social mobilization, psycho social, logistics and media committees that shall respond to corona virus alerts in the district.

The acting Kabale district health officer Alfred Besigensi says the task force is crucial of the geographical location near the border with the Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo where several cases of Covid-19 have already been registered.

The ministry of health has so far confirmed 14 cases of Covid-19.