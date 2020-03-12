The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga has imposed a ban, barring MPs from traveling outside the country.

This, she says will reduce the risk of lawmakers being exposed to the novel coronavirus that has caused global mayhem.

The ban announced during a parliament sitting this evening comes, barely a day after the World Health Organisation declared the dreaded disease, a pandemic.

The COVID-19 disease has been confirmed in over 100 countries with 126,172 cases and 4,6332 deaths reported.

China is the worst-hit of all countries with 80,793 infections and 3,169 deaths followed by Italy with 12,462 cases and 827 deaths by press time.