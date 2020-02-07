By Benjamin Jumbe

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has expressed disappointment with the ministry of finance for failing to allocate resources to the tree fund.

She was flagging off 33 runners who will participate in a 330-km long awareness relay Marathon from Kampala to Gulu.

The Tree Fund was established through section 40 of the National Forest and Tree Planting Act 2003 but has never seen the light of the day.

Kadaga expressed concern over the high deforestation especially in northern Uganda, noting that failure to avail money for the tree fund has only served to undermine tree conservation efforts in the country.

Uganda loses up to 200,000 hectares of forest cover annually.