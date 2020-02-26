The Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has tasked the ministry of Internal affairs to explain the continued blocking of consultation meetings of opposition politicians by the Uganda Police Force.

This follows the blocking of a meeting organized by the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi on Monday.

Raising on a matter of national importance, the Kasese Municipality MP Robert Centenary also wondered why his scheduled meeting over the weekend in his constituency was stopped by police.

The legislator accuses police of setting up tough conditions that are not easy to be adhered to.

Kadaga has given the internal affairs up to Thursday to address this concern by the opposition.