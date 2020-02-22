Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has proposed that the police force in its next financial year budget includes toilet facilities for female street officers.

Speaking at the side-lines of the 2nd annual UPF female officers National conference held in Kampala, Kadaga expressed concern for female officers in the Fika Salama police campaign along highways that don’t have restroom facilities.

She says in resource allocation, safety should always be considered first.

The conference was held under the theme,” promoting Women’s Advancement in Uganda Police Force”.