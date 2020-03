The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has avoided a handshake while greeting Ambassador MacDella Cooper from Liberia.

The Speaker instead opted to greet the ambassador with her elbow as a way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Kadaga was arriving for the high-level Women’s Conference to celebrate women in infrastructure; at the Kampala Sheraton earlier today.

Ambassador Cooper, the former Presidential Candidate for Liberia, is presenting a keynote address at the event.