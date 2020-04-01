The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has ordered out of the House three MPs who recently returned from South Africa, until they present certificates from Ministry of Health indicating that they tested negative for covid-19.

The MPs who are members of the Pan-African Parliament are; Jackline Amongin (Ngora District Woman MP), Felix Okot Ogwong (Dokolo South) and James Kakooza (Kabula County).

Speaker’s decision came after MPs accused their colleagues of making it to Parliament without clearance from Ministry of Health as having completed 14 days mandatory quarantine.

Kadaga has also expressed similar concerns about the health Minister Jane Aceng, who also recently visited South Africa.

She expressed worry that the minister has not gone into self-isolation as required, yet she continued to freely mingle with people.

South Africa is listed among what is termed as high risk countries by Ugandan authorities.

Uganda currently has 44 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 and no death.

The disease can be prevented by social distancing, washing hands among others.