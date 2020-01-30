Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame has commended its neighbor Uganda for releasing nine of its citizens.

He has however challenged Uganda, to back words with actions if the East African Community is to be meaningful.

Meeting the diplomats in Kigali, president Kagame said that ironically, he had experienced more integration challenges with the EAC than at the African Union which is bigger.

This comes as Rwanda is set to hand over the Chairmanship of the EAC, next year amidst souring relations with her neighbor Uganda.