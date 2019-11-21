Kaggwa to be buried today

BY Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda human rights commission boss Med Kaggwa will be laid to rest today at his ancestral home in Mpigi district.

Kaggwa is reported to have succumbed to high blood pressure yesterday at Case clinic in Kampala.

The Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala, who is also a member on the rights commission says that Kaggwa will be buried this afternoon.

The body of the late was last evening taken to his residential home at Mawanda home after a post –mortem report was done on him at Mulago hospital.

The results from the post mortem report are expected today.

Until the time of his death, Kaggwa had served as chairperson of the Commission for more than 8 years.