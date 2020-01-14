Brian Bagyenda, a key suspect in the murder of a former Ndejje University student, Enid Mwijukye has opted to stay silent during his defense.

Last week high court Judge Moses Kazibwe ordered Brian Byagyenda a son to ISO boss Kaka Bagyenda to defend himself on the allegations.

But today, when he appeared before Kampala High Court with a team of his lawyers led by NsubugaMubiru, he said he will not say anything but he will produce witnesses who include his father Col. Kaka Bagyenda, sister and a medical doctor at Butabika hospital Dr. Brian Mutamba.

Bagyenda a former Pharmacist at Mulago government referral Hospital together with Innocent Bainomugisha; a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire a casual laborer who are all residents of Kimwanyi zone in Luzira Nakawa Division, charged with the murder of Twijukye; a 22year old former student of Ndejje University.

The prosecution says the trio committed the offense in January 2017 at Njobe road in LuziraNakawa Division at the home of Brian Bagyenda before dumping Twijukye’s body in Namanve forest where it was later recovered by police.

Now one of Bagyenda’s co-accused Innocent Bainomugisha a cleaner is on the stand defending himself.