Kaka trial pushed to 2020, trial judge sick

By Ruth Anderah

The trial of Brian Bagyenda, a son to ISO director Col. Kaka Bagyenda who is accused of murdering his girlfriend Enid Twijukye has been pushed to next year 2020.

The hearing of this case was scheduled to resume this morning but it could not take place because the trial Judge, Moses Kazibwe Kawumi is reportedly sick and therefore, another date for hearing will be communicated.

In this murder case prosecution has 18 witnesses who are ready to testify against Bagyenda.

Bagyenda, a pharmacist together with Innocent Bainomugisha ; a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire a casual labourer who are all residents of Kimwanyi zone in Luzira Nakawa Division, charged with the murder of Twijukye ; a 22year old former student of Ndejje University.

Prosecution says the trio committed the offence at Njobe road in Luzira Nakawa Division at the home of Brian Bagyenda before dumping Twijukye’s body in Namanve forest where it was later recovered by police.