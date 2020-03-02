Police in Kalungu is investigating circumstances under which a man was shot dead by a prison warder while reportedly trying to escape from prison.

The deceased has been identified as Peter Ssekwe an inmate at Bulakati prison in Lukaya town council in Kalungu district.

The incident occurred at Juma Cell near Bright Primary school when an unidentified prison warder reportedly shot Ssekwe.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that Ssekwe had been remanded to Bulakati prison after he was convicted for burglary and theft after he was arrested last month.

Ssekwe and his colleagues were out of the prison to do casual work in the area when he was killed.

The officer in charge of Lukaya Police station Vienne Birungi says police have taken the body of the deceased to hospital for post mortem as investigations into the matter continue.