Kampala minister ask city dwellers to change their voting locations

By Damali Mukhaye

The minister of Kampala, Betty Kamya has asked all the traders residing and working in Kampala city to use the remaining five days for national voter register update to change their voting locations.

Addressing journalists at media center, Kamya says that many people in Kampala working in the informal sector like street vendors, market vendors and bodaboda among others did not vote because their national IDs were showing their districts of origin hence they could not be allowed from Kampala.

She says that out of the 1.3 million registered voters in Kampala in 2016 elections, only 580,000 Ugandans turned up to vote hence over 800,000 did not turn up.

The Voter register update by the electoral commission ends next week on 11th of December 2019 across the country.