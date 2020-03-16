The results from the Coronavirus suspect in Kanungu district have tested negative.

This followed a tour guide and a resident of Kihihi Sub-county in Kanungu districts being isolated after he exhibited chest pain, cough, and colds, the signs that are similar to coronavirus.

The sample was picked from the suspect who had been isolated and the sample was sent to the Uganda virus research institute to ascertain the truth.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says that the results have tested negative.

He says that as of now, Uganda does not have any case of Coronavirus asking the public to be vigilant.