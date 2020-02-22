High court judge Steven Mubiru has adjourned the Kanyamunyu murder trial to the next convenient session of the Highcourt.

Judge says he has some other work at Gulu High court which he must attend to.

He says his time in Kampala is up where he came as a visiting judge to handle a criminal session in one month.

He says he is forwarding the part-heard case file to the registrar of the criminal division for necessary arrangements and directions.

Mathew Kanyamunyu and girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari are accused of shooting child rights activist Kenneth Akena for denting their car.

This is the third time the hearing of the Kanyamunyu murder case is adjourned to a different criminal session of the High court by the same judge.