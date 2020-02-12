By Steven Ariong.

District officials in the Karamoja sub-region have threatened to stop monitoring locusts, claiming they are not facilitated.

Several officials who preferred not to be identified said since the locusts entered Uganda, they have been working without any facilitation from the government.

They have complained that the whole locust invasion response exercise and the resources are being managed by the Kampala team that have reportedly sidelined the technical teams on the ground.

The district officials have also asked that the local communities be given priority for training because they know the terrain and geography of the place.

However, when contacted for a comment on the matter, John Lodungokol the Assistant commissioner in charge of crops who’s in Karamoja said he was busy briefing line ministers about the locusts.

Cabinet this week approved the release of an extra Shs7 billion in addition to the Shs15 billion released earlier as a contingency fund to tackle the desert locust invasion in Uganda.