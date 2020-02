Pastoralists in the Karamoja sub-region are living in fear and panic following the invasion of desert locusts.

The swarms of locusts that were confirmed yesterday continue to spread further to various districts in the Karamoja sub-region.

Daily monitors correspondent in Karamoja Steven Arirong tells KFM that some pastoralists have started burning bushes as a measure to chase away locusts.

The locusts have been confirmed in three districts of Amudat, Moroto, and Nabilatuk.