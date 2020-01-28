Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has advised Parliament to review budget projections for three entities in the bid to raise funds for the 2021 elections.

Affected institutions include the Electoral Commission itself, the Uganda Police Force, National Identification and Registration Authority as well as the Uganda Prisons Services.

The minister says the institutions were targeted because they are closely linked to the election issues with a number of cross-cutting issues that can be revised.

Out of 796 billion shillings required for a complete road-map, the government has only raised 141 billion, leaving a huge deficit that has caused many to worry as to whether the elections will take place.

Kasaija, however, says that the polls will take place if adjustments are adopted.