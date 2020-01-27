The Kattikiro of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga has challenged the central government to strongly act in fighting corruption.

This follows yesterday’s reassurance by president Museveni to fight corruption, at the liberation day celebrations held in Ibanda district.

Speaking at the Buganda lukiiko, the Kattikiro challenged the president to prosecute his big people in government and to also to scare the junior officers.

According to the 2019 Transparency InternationalCorruption Index report, Uganda is ranked 137th in 180 countries where the survey was conducted.