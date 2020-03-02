Chief Justice Bart Katureebe has advised magistrates to improve the way they treat the rural population being the first people to interface with litigants.

While opening the 10th Annual Magistrate’s conference in Kampala, Katureebe noted that magistrates are the foot soldiers and first point of interaction with litigants who may either be ignorant of the law or have no lawyers to offer advise them.

In order to tackle corruption, the Chief Justice has asked magistrates to embrace new technological innovations technology that includes e-filing of cases and record-keeping which minimizes chances of personal contact with litigants.

The conference is held under the theme “Recognizing the role of magistrates in dispensing justice. precursor to enhancing public confidence in the Judiciary.”