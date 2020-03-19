Police in Katwe has arrested a man who has was reportedly making counterfeit disinfectants and sanitizers.

The suspect who has been identified as Knight Stephen a resident of Nsambya central division, Makindye has admitted to the crime and is currently detained at Katwe police station on charges of dealing in counterfeit products.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the suspect was found with bottles containing a liquid labeled Life Care Diagnostics, an alcohol meter, jerry cans and measuring cylinders.

Stickers and tubes have been recovered.

Onyago says the National Drug Authority and the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics are now taking part in investigations.