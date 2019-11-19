KCCA budget to finance election period

By Prossy Kisakye

The lord mayor of Kampala, Elias Lukwago, is disappointed that the 2020/2021 Kampala capital city authority’s financial budget doesn’t align with the development agenda of the authority.

Last week, the technical wing of KCCA presented a shs325b budget for the next financial year which the lord mayor refused to approve without a substantive executive director as KCCA act stipulates.

Lukwago explained that the budget doesn’t provide for construction of schools, hospitals, floods and waste management and other key issues affecting city dwellers but rather concentrated more on cooperate affairs whose money is not even well established.

Meanwhile he revealed that it might be a plan of government to use KCCA budget to finance the coming election period.