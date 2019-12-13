KCCA Councilors hospitalized after being attacked at city hall

By Monitor reporter.

Five Kampala Capital City Authority Councilors are still nursing injuries in hospital after being violently beaten by a group of goons who stormed a meeting at city hall where they were choosing a candidate for the position of speaker.

The injured councilors subscribe to the opposition Forum for Democratic Change caucus that forms the majority and comprised of sixteen councilors.

One of the councilors, Ismail Ddamba says they had gathered in the Councilors’ lounge on Wednesday evening when they were stormed and beaten.

He says the victims include Happy Asasira and Alice Among, both from Nakawa, Makindye West’s Umar Kajumba, Cathy Nagawa and Abubaker Kawalya from Lubaga.

By this morning,they were still at Kampala International Medical Centre in Kansanga.

Dr. Lulume Bayiga, who is attending to them says some had neck injuries and bruises scattered across the body, while others will require scans to ascertain the level of injuries.

The deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Luke Oweyesigire confirmed there was fracas which indeed left some councilors injured.