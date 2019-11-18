KCCA launches ‘girls empower girls’ program

By Prossy Kisakye

Kampala Capital City Authority in partnership with UNICEF has launched Ugandan’s First Urban Social Protection Program for Adolescent Girls dubbed “Girls empowering Girls” program.

While speaking at the launch, the KCCA gender director, Harriet Mudondo said the program aims at improving girl child education and giving technical skills to school dropouts.

She added that the 4 years program will see over 1500 girls in the five divisions of Kampala from poor families being supported in order to increase the country’s productivity and also to ensure that girls transform safely from adolescent hood.

Mudondo adds that there will also be a cash transfer component where each girl will be given shs40,000 per month to help them keep in school and for those that dropped out and are not willing to go back, this will help them attain basic skills that are appropriate with their age.