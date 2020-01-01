Christians at Katwe Martyrs Church have accused Kampala capital city authority for frustrating development at Katwe Martyrs Church.

The Head of laity at the Church, Gasta Lule Ntake says Kampala capital city authority refused to approve a proposed development for the church to construct a shopping- mall.

The church is proposing to construct a shopping mall on a plot of land housing the Katwe Martyrs primary schools, the school which is owned by the Namirembe dioceses, a proposal which Kampala city authority has refused to give a go head.

However, Kampala capital city Authority says the local leaders, in the area including the Member of Parliament for Makidye west Allan Ssewanyana says the project should be left in favor of the school.