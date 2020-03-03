Kampala Capital City Authority has set 5th March as the election date for the post of speaker and the duty.

This is in the fulfillment of the new KCCA act 2020 that was signed by the president in November last year.

Addressing journalists at the media center, the minister of Kampala and metropolitan affairs, Betty Amongi said the five divisions of Kampala will also hold the elections of the same on the same day at their division headquarters.

According to the set guidelines for this poll, only the lord mayor, his deputy, division mayors, executive director, town clerks, Resident City commissioners, journalists, and the chief magistrate will be allowed to access the voting area.

Mobile phones and any other recording device have been prohibited from this voting exercise.

The election is for one day and the winner shall be handed instruments of power that same day.

Three people have so far shown interest in this race among them; FDC’s Doreen Nyanjura and Abubaker Kawalywa and NRM’s Bruhan Byaruhanga.