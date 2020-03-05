Kampala Capital City Authority councilors will today elect their first speaker to preside over all council meetings, a role initially played by the Lord Mayor.

Also to be elected are the deputy speakers, as stipulated in the new KCCA Amendment Act 2020, that was assented to by the president in November last year.

Those vying for speakership are FDC’s Doreen Nyanjura, People Power’s Mohammad Ssegirinya, and Abubaker Kawalya, an independent candidate.

While the contestants for the deputy speaker’s position are Doreen Sebuka, Alice Amon and Bruhan Byaruhanga, all councilors from Nakawa Division.

KCCA Spokesperson Peter Kawuju says six chief magistrates have been lined up to preside over the elections at city hall and in the five divisions of Kampala.

Under the new law, it creates an executive committee of four people selected by the Lord Mayor to supervise the day to day work at the authority and at the division.

The Act also separates the council which will completely be for legislative purposes, while the authority remains a corporate body of technical staff and councilors.

It also entrusts powers of coordinating physical planning activities in the metropolitan areas in the office of Kampala Minister.