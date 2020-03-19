By Benjamin Jumbe

Kampala capital city Authority enforcement teams have been directed to enforce the president’s directive relating to public gatherings.

While addressing journalists at media centre, the minister of Kampala Betty Amongi said the enforcement teams have already been sent out to enforce the closure of all bars, discos, music shows, and concerts.

She wants that anyone found violating the guidelines risks having their licenses revoked.

“Our enforcement officers will enforce the closure of all Bars, Discos, Clubs, Sports, Music shows, Cinema and concerts. This includes bars located inside the hotels. Anyone who fails to abide shall face the legal consequence including suspending their trading licenses,” read a tweet from KCCA.

Addressing the nation yesterday, President Museveni issued 13 directives to ensure the prevention of spread of coronavirus into the country which includes closure of all bars.