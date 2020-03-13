By DAILY NATION

Kenya has confirmed its first Coronavirus case.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday said the patient is a Kenyan who travelled from US via London.

He said that although patient, a Kenyan, is stable and eating, she will not be released from hospital until she is confirmed negative.

The woman is at Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit.

The government says it has traced all contacts the patient made since her arrival.