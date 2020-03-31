As a total lock down to stem the spread of Covid-19 takes toll, police in Kikuube district is holding a woman, 35 years for allegedly murdering her husband over sell of their only radio.

The deceased has been identified as Leo Muhairwe, 52 years a resident of Kituuru LCI ,Igwanjuru parish, Kabwoya Sub-county in Kikuube District.

ASP Allan Hakiza the Albertine region police spokesperson says the suspect, a one Busingye hit her husband with a heavy stick on the head on allegation that he had sold off their radio.

The deceased bled to death after being abandoned for hours.

Busingye reportedly got to know about the death of her husband while she was in Kituuku trading centre taking alcohol despite the closure of bars in the country.

She has been arrested and detained at Kabwoya police station for further management and the body of the deceased has been handed over for burial after a postmortem.

ASP Hakiza has appealed to the couples to peacefully resolve issues through covid-19 pandemic trying times.