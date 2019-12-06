Kitaka’s contract to be extended for one year

By Damali Mukhaye

The minister of Kampala, Betty Kamya, has asked the chairperson of the public service commission to have the contract of the acting executive director, of Kampala capital city authority to be extended.

Addressing journalists at Media centre, Kamya says that she also does not know why president Museveni has taken long without appointing a substantive executive director since Jenifer Musisi left in 2018 .

She however says that since the six months legal period that one is supposed to act in a position have expired, an extension of 1 year will help Kitaka perform the authority duties legally as they await Museveni to either approve him or elect another person.

She says that by next week, the contract of Kitaka and his deputy Sam Sseruguma will be extended for one year.