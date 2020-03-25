The people power movement has listed demands to the government that need to be undertaken during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement issued yesterday 24th March 2020 by the people power leader, Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi has tasked government to halt fees levied on people who are quarantined urging that it’s unfair.

He adds that NWSC should stop disconnecting water over fees and the government should negotiate with commercial banks over people’s loans and further suspend taxes on some essential commodities.

In other demands, Kyagulanyi wants the government to stock all health facilities with the required equipment, halt evicting people from houses over delayed rental fees and employers should be stopped from terminating workers’ contracts.

He has also condemned the alleged corruption in the systems which he says might lead to further spread of the disease.

Uganda has registered 9 confirmed cases, which has raised more fears and panic in the population.