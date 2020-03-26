The minister of trade Amelia Kyambadde has asked the LDUs to stop beating Ugandans who have defied the presidential directives.

Addressing journalists at media center, Kyambadde says that there is no need for LDUs to move around with sticks beating people. She says that this enforcement doesn’t call for beating but rather calls for dialogues with some Ugandans who are stubborn.

She has however clarified that police should stop closing shops and arcades outside the markets.

Kyambadde says that Museveni only stopped shops that are operating on markets and do not sell food items. She adds that people’s shops, arcades, supermarkets and saloons should not be closed provided they observe the guidelines on crowding.