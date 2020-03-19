Kyambogo University has called off the guild elections that were slated to kick off today.

Students who have been campaigning for the last month were set to elect their 2020/2021 guild president.

However, according to the notice issued to all students from the office of the Dean of Students dated 18th March 2020, the exercise has been suspended indefinitely.

The notice indicates that the decision is in compliance with the presidential directive on the closure of all schools, church services and all public gatherings of more than 10 people to prevent the possible spread of Coronavirus.