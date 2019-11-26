Kyotera Police Arrests 4 people for stealing gaming machines

By Malik Fahad

Police at Kalisizo in Kyotera district is holding 4 people for reportedly vandalizing gaming machines in the district.

The group was arrested from Lusaka Lwamese village in Kalisizo Sub County in Kyotera district where the machines were operating from.



Recently, Kyotera district passed a bylaw banning the operation of these gaming machines that the suspects took to their advantage to steal these machines.

Tusime Innocent, Kalisizo police station officer in charge, says that the group will be charged with theft when police investigations into the matter are completed.

He says that police are still hunting for the group’s accomplices that are still on run who are also involved in vandalizing the gambling machines in the district.