The ministry of agriculture, animal industry, and fisheries has revealed that it is running out of chemicals to fight locusts.

The State Minister for animal industry Bright Rwamirama has told journalists at the media center that they are running low on (Fenitrothion 96% Low Volume) the chemical required for the ariel spraying of locusts.

Rwamirama says they hope to ship it in from Japan soon for the second spray aircraft to be operational.

He has however expressed hope of overcoming the locust invasion as they have not observed any fresh hatching of the pests in the areas that have been sprayed.