The Ministry of water and environment has announced that the Lake Victoria Basin Integrated Water Resources Management program is to be launched in April 2020

The revelation comes days after a Nation Media Group- commissioned study revealed a deteriorating state of Lake Victoria due to pollution, claims the ministry says are overstated.

Alfred Okidi, the ministry’s permanent secretary says the main objective of this program which will be to improve water quality by reducing untreated effluent directed into Lake Victoria.

This will be through targeted infrastructure investments in wastewater and solid waste management.

It will be the latest move by region’s governments to protect Africa’s largest freshwater lake.