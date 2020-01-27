The retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif, on Sunday.

It is alleged that Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people in a helicopter that crashed near Calabasas, Calif. The two were on their way to an academy where he coached her daughter’s team.

Among the other passengers that died in the crash were a college baseball coach, his wife, and his daughter.

Nine people died in the crash, including the pilot, that was identified as Alex Villanueva.

Bryant was the winner of the N.B.A.’s Most Valuable Player Award for the 2007-8 season, and the N.B.A. finals M.V.P. in both 2009 and 2010.

It should be noted that Bryant won the N.B.A.’s Most Valuable Player Award for the 2007-8 season, and was the M.V.P. of the N.B.A. finals in 2009 and 2010.

Bryant was also known for his short animated film that he performed to mark the end of his career as a basketball player.

“My heart can take the pounding, my mind can handle the grind but my body knows it’s time to say goodbye,” he wrote to announce his retirement.