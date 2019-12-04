Landslide survivors demand for quick relocation to safer areas

By Viniknet Manana & Fred Wambedde

The survivors of Tuesday’s landslide in Sironko and Bududa District have asked government to speed up the relocation exercise in order to avert more deaths as the heavy rains continue to pound in Bugisu Sub-region.

The landslides, which ravaged several villages in both districts left about 300 families displaced.

So far, seven bodies have been recovered, three in Sironko district and four in Bududa district. Dozens of others are feared dead and are still missing.

Moris Wasukira, one of the survivors, said the government should come to their rescue before they are also killed by landslides.

He says they are living in fear because the signs of heavy rains are still evident in the mountains.

Simuya Maduku, a councilor representing Bushika Sub-county, asks government to focus on initiatives such as installation of early warning system to prevent death.