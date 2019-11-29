Landslides devastate 4,000 Bundibugyo residents

By Longino Muhindo

At least 340 households have been destroyed by landslides in Bundibugyo district.

Diana Tumuhimbise, the manager Red Cross society in charge of Bundibugyo branch says over 4,000 people have been affected by the disaster.

She says the most areas affected are; Bundimulinga and Hikitara villages in Tokwe sub county Hamutoma, Humya villages in Bundibugyo town council and Buhundu parish in Bukonzo Sub County.

According to Tumuhimbise, assessments have revealed that the relief support needed urgently for the affected communities includes shelter, wash facilities and food.

She adds that over 10 houses and other household items, animals, crops like cocoa, banana plantations, vanilla, coffee, sweet potatoes have been completely destroyed.

The district chairperson Ronald Mutegeki, says eight graveyards have also either submerged or swept away and six bridges have been washed away, paralysing the transport network and business activities.