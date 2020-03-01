Centre for Human Rights Health and Development has embarked on an initiative to provide legal representation for medical workers implicated in abortion-related cases.

The organization formed the Legal Support Network following the complicity around the illegality of abortion in Uganda.

Dorothy Amuron, a practicing lawyer from the organization says that some medics were hesitant to help pregnant mothers, who may legally need abortion due to ignorance on the laws.

In this initiative, they also sensitizing them together with police officers that abortion is permitted by the constitution under some circumstances, with intent to save the woman’s life.

Abortion is illegalized in Article 22 of the 1995 constitution with an exception if approved by a medical surgeon with intent to save the mother’s life.

It’s also punishable in the Panel Code but without an independent Act in place.