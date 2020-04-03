Lawyers have asked the community to remain calm as security agencies enforce the presidential directive on the lock down.

They have further warned security agencies to stop using excessive force as they enforce the Presidential directives.

The chairperson of the Network of public interest lawyers Emmanuel Candia says police should ensure that people’s human rights are respected especially when the citizens are caught on the wrong side of the law, they should be taken to court instead of being buttered.

He asked the security agencies to abandon such cruel and brutal methods of enforcing the law.

He also asked the Prime Minister’s office to ensure that the vulnerable community especially the children, elderly and pregnant mother’s get access to food during the lock down.