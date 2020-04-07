BY SIMON NAULELE

SOROTI: As one of the measures to fight Corona Virus (Covid19), the Local Council One court in Agwara Village, Gweri Sub County in Soroti district has resolved to fine Shs20,000 to each family found without a hand washing facility.

The court also resolved that people found drinking alcohol in bushes, and gardens under the guise of digging shall also be fined shs 20,000.

According the LC1 Chairperson Julius Ekomu, the money collected shall be used to build hand washing facilities for the affected family.

He expresses fear that majority of the people in the area have not heeded to the directives by government on covid-19 hence are left susceptible of contacting the disease.

The money will be used to buy soap and 20 litre jerry cans with one to be used as a tip tap.