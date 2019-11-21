LDC management seeks police to foil today’s student’s demonstration

By Juliet Nalwooga

The management of the Law Development Center, has sought the intervention of police to foil a looming demonstration by over 200 former students due today.

Led by Kenneth Mugarura, the students are protesting against the refusal by LDC to release their results in August this year after they sat for examinations under a temporary injunction order of the High Court in Kampala.

The center has since declined to release the results on grounds that they are awaiting for the final court ruling on 9th December to determine whether it is legal for a student to sit for supplementary exams more than once.

The center’s Secretary Didas Bakunzi who has written to police says they cannot allow a demonstration to go on at a time they are having many activities running at the learning institution.

The demonstrating students also intend to petition the speaker of parliament over the same.