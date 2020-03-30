Security operatives have come out to defend themselves following criticism for misinterpreting the Presidential directives in measures to combat corona virus which saw many people in the city brutalized.

The deputy Army and Defense spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki says whereas some individual mistakes occurred, their actions on that day were guided by intelligence and they wanted to avert suspected planned city chaos.

Akiiki adds that in certain cases, temporal additional measures may come up to address unique security situations.

He has advised all Ugandans to cooperate with security forces for the good of the country.

A day after President Museveni suspended public transport and ordered closure of markets except those selling foodstuffs, security personnel started beating up people on the streets on Thursday.