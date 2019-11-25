Leaders in Mitooma appeal to Kadaga over infighting

By Rajab Mukombozi & Alfred Tumushabe

Leaders in Mitooma district have appealed to the Speaker of Parliament who is also the NRM Second National Vice Chairperson Ms Rebecca Kadaga to ensure that the top party leadership reigns in the members fighting colleagues which they said has greatly undermined cohesion and service delivery.

Ms Kadaga was the chief guest at the thanksgiving for Ruhinda MP Rtd. Capt. Dononzio Kahonda on Sunday at Kyamuyanga Catholic Church in Kabira Sub County.

“There are some leaders and individuals in the NRM party who claim to be the only decision makers and vision bearers. They will try to fight and oppose any other person with good developmental ideas so long as they are not going through them,” Capt. Kahonda said.

He added that when such leaders are voted out of power, they will try to sabotage those who defeated them. Capt. Kahonda did not name the party member or members that are trying to fail others.

He defeated Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire in 2015 NRM primary election and 2016 election where the latter contested on Independent ticket.

Ms Kadaga said leaders should be given opportunity to serve. She also promised to follow up Mr Karyeija’s case.

“Let’s work together, give elected leaders confidence to work for people. In Mitooma here some of the leaders have not been able to serve their people effectively because of infighting. For example my son here (Kahonda) despite being hard working he has had so many challenges,” Ms Kadaga said.

MP Kahonda said the thanksgiving was in appreciation of God for attaining degree in Public Administration and Management from Bugema University, celebrating the lives of his parents, and his election to parliament.