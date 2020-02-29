The Woman Member of parliament for Budaka district Pamela Kamugo wants the maternity leave period to be extended from the current three months to six months.

She says this will help women who get complications while giving birth to recover, and also provide enough care to their babies.

He says, government agencies and companies should consider this, to ensure that women are given enough time to care for their babies.

Currently, the mandatory period given to women as maternity leave is three months.